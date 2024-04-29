Tate Senior Jackson Leonard Wins Weightlifting State Title, Sets State Records

April 29, 2024

Tate High School senior Jackson Leonard won a State Championship at the FHSAA Boys Weightlifting meet recently in Lakeland.

Leonard competed in the 219 pound weight class as he won the Olympic style competition with a new state record of 605 total pounds. Included in his record-breaking performance was another new state record of 270 pounds in the match.

He also placed fourth in the traditional competition.

Tate junior Owen Davis competed for in the 238 pound weight class where he finished 12th in the traditional competition.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

