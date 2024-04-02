Hundreds Of Elementary Students Participate In Sunshine Math Competition (With Gallery)

Twenty schools took part in the recent 2024 Annual Sunshine Math Competition cosponsored by the Escambia County Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Almost 400 students in grades 3-5 competed in both individual and team round math competitions. The top 10 individual scores for students were honored, as well as the top five teams each grade.

The top ten individual scores for third grade are 10th place: Max Stephani from Molino Park Elementary, 9th place: Geovanny Sanchez from Scenic Heights Elementary, 8th place: Bryson Windham from Beulah Elementary, 7th place: William Montgomery from Lipscomb Elementary, 6th place: Jace Johnson from Kingsfield Elementary, 5th place: Salvatore Garguilo from Blue Angels Elementary, 4th place: John O’Connor from AK Suter Elementary, 3rd place: Easton Bellinger from Kingsfield Elementary, 2nd place: Daniel Ryan from Pine Meadow Elementary and 1st place: Butler Dowling from Pine Meadow Elementary.

For more photos, including Molino Park, Bratt, Lipscomb, McArthur and Byrneville, click here.

The top five team winners for third grade are 5th place: Kingsfield Team 2: Easton Bellinger, Ariel Calloway, Zac Gardner, Asher Winn 4th place: Jim Allen Team 2: Sophia Yang, Jace Bonner, Lyric McHenry, Lydia Cowart 3rd place: Pine Meadow Team 1: Dowling Butler, Jackson Rodriguez, Jonah Vann, Carolena Barragan 2nd place: Blue Angels Team 2: Salvatore Gargiulo, Griffin Solis, Aarya Patel, Jairus Buensuceso 1st place: Jim Allen Team 1: Thea Helms, Easton Cobb, Breanne Browning, Autumn Mack

The top ten individual scores for fourth grade are 10th place: Landyn Toop from Jim Allen Elementary, 9th place: Nathalia Ramos from A.K. Suter Elementary, 8th place: Skylar Dupree from Molino Park Elementary, 7th place: Micah Nester from McArthur Elementary, 6th place: Liam Mason from Pine Meadow Elementary, 5th place: Skylar Gibbons from Pine Meadow Elementary, 4th place: Grayson Pettit from Scenic Heights Elementary, 3rd place: Travis Eggleston from Pine Meadow Elementary, 2nd place: Reagan Hillis from McArthur Elementary and 1st place: Jaxon Abano from Pine Meadow Elementary.

The top five team winners for fourth grade are 5th place: McArthur Team 1: Ruby MacWhinnie, Reagan Hillis, Trent Fowler, Buddy Busbee 4th place: Pine Meadow Team 1: Skylar Gibbons, Liam Olson, Deleia Marshall, Alex Harr 3rd place: Ferry Pass Team 2: Isaiah Ray, Lochlan Orand, Loi Phung, Avery Andrews 2nd place: Jim Allen Team 1: Landon Toop, Drew Haney, Micahel Stafanko, Jansen Rocafort 1st place: Pine Meadow Team 2: Jaxon Albano, Pax Fisher, Connor Stewart, Travis Eggleston

The top ten individual scores for fifth grade are 10th place: Carter Jarman from Pine Meadow Elementary, 9th place: Luke Wiggins from Beulah Elementary, 8th place: Malcolm Thorson from Hellen Caro Elementary, 7th place: William Doyle III from Molino Park Elementary, 6th place: Aaliyah Keeney from AK Suter Elementary, 5th place: Sawyer Jernigan from Scenic Heights Elementary, 4th place: Derek Zheng from Pine Meadow Elementary, 3rd place: Leonardo Barbosa from Blue Angels Elementary, 2nd place: Quinn Taylor from Pine Meadow Elementary and 1st place: Cutter Rhodes from AK Suter Elementary.

The top five team winners for fifth grade are 5th place: Beulah Team 2: Duncan Woelke, Olivia Nunn, London Farrier, Emma Nguyen 4th place: Blue Angels Team 1: Leo Barbosa, Ki’Mya Jordan, Olivia Flynn, Ivan Swarek 3rd place: Pine Meadow Team 1: Derek Zheng, Quinn Taylor, Patrick Givens, Mabel Kauzlarich 2nd place: AK Suter Team 1: Cutter Rhodes, Emma Mosbat, Khali Liddell, Aaliyah Keeney 1st place: Scenic Heights Team 1: Eli Dalbom, Adam El Shaltony, Sawyer Jernigan, Dan Pham.

