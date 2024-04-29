North Escambia Volunteer Firefighters Attend LifeFlight Landing Zone Class

Volunteers from several North Escambia fire stations attended a recent landing zone class to learn more about how to safely assist with landing the medical helicopter.

Firefighters from the Molino, Walnut Hill and McDavid station of Escambia County Fire Rescue attended the class held behind the Molino Fire Station.

When LifeFlight responds to calls, the volunteer firefighters locate a suitable landing zone and standby for safety during the landing.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.