FDC: For The Second Time, Inmate Assaults Officer At Century Correctional

May 21, 2024

An inmate is accused of assaulting officers at Century Correctional Institution twice in a month.

FDC said inmate Daurell Dorsett assaulted a correctional officer in an incident captured on camera.

A few days prior, Dorsett also assault a correctional officer by pushing the officer, the Department of Corrections said. The incident was also captured on camera.

Dorsett was serving a 25-year sentence following a Miami-Dade conviction for robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted felony murder, burglary of an occupied dwelling, armed burglary along with additional burglary and attempted murder charges. He remains incarcerated at Century Correctional Institution.

