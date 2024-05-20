Escambia County Recognizes National Public Works Week

Escambia County is recognizing National Public Works Week May 19-24, celebrating the hardworking men and women who make up Escambia County’s Public Works Department.

Monday, the county commissioners adopted a proclamation for the week, recognizing staff for their contributions to Escambia County.

National Public Works Week is celebrated each year on the third full week of May. This year’s theme is “Advancing Quality of Life for All,” emphasizing Public Works’ role in maintaining and improving infrastructure and services that are vitally important in providing a high quality of life for Escambia County residents.

The Escambia County Public Works team works diligently every day to maintain the county’s network of roads and stormwater drainage systems, including right of way mowing, road resurfacing, street sweeping, holding pond mowing and maintenance, sidewalk maintenance, dirt road grading, tree trimming and removal, pothole patching, ditch cleaning, sign maintenance, and the repair and construction of drainage infrastructure. Public Works often responds to calls after hours and on weekends, including natural disaster events such as hurricanes and our recent severe weather.

In addition, Escambia County Public Works includes the Pensacola Beach Public Works and Fleet Maintenance Divisions. Pensacola Beach Public Works maintains the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and supports the many events that take place on the beach, such as Bands on the Beach and the Pensacola Beach Air Show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, working countless hours to clean the beach and ensure it is free of trash and debris. The Fleet Maintenance Division assists county departments in vehicle and equipment acquisition, manages the GPS monitoring program for all departments, oversees fuel distribution for county vehicles, and is also responsible for the county’s surplus vehicle and equipment program.

“I’m excited to take this week to recognize our department,” said Public Works Director James Higdon. “Our Public Works team is a great group of folks who work hard to maintain and improve Escambia County’s infrastructure. They dedicate each day to bettering the lives of our residents, from patching potholes and trimming trees to keeping Pensacola Beach clean. We’re grateful to the board and County Administration for the recognition and support in our mission.”