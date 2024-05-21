Sunny Skies, High In The 80s

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Pictured: Sunny skies and a few cumulus clouds in the North Escambia skdy Monday afternoon as seen from Highway 164 looking east toward the Escambia River. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.