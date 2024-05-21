Area’s Jobless Rate Drops To 3.3%

The Escambia County unemployment rate fell last month, according to newly released data from FloridaCommerce.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.3% in April, down from 3.6% in March. That represented 5,162 people out of work out of a county workforce of 154,274. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 2.4%, or 3,742 people.

The Pensacola metro area labor force increased by 2,475, a 1.0 percent increase over the year in April 2024. The area’s private sector employment increased by 1.6 percent (+2,700 jobs). The Pensacola area’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in April 2024, a 0.8 percentage point increase from the April 2023 rate of 2.4 percent.

The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was education and health services, increasing by 1,100 jobs.