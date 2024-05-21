Area’s Jobless Rate Drops To 3.3%

May 21, 2024

The Escambia County unemployment rate fell last month, according to newly released data from FloridaCommerce.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.3% in April, down from 3.6% in March. That represented 5,162 people out of work out of a county workforce of 154,274. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 2.4%, or 3,742 people.

The Pensacola metro area labor force increased by 2,475, a 1.0 percent increase over the year in April 2024. The area’s private sector employment increased by 1.6 percent (+2,700 jobs). The Pensacola area’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in April 2024, a 0.8 percentage point increase from the April 2023 rate of 2.4 percent.

The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was education and health services, increasing by 1,100 jobs.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 