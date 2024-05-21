This Is Who Claimed A $66K Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Davisville

May 21, 2024

We now know who had a winning $104,000 Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $66,000 sold in Davisville in February

The quick pick ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop next to the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 was one of two winning tickets in the February 24 evening drawing and is worth $66,372.08. The other winning ticket was sold in Clearwater.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Sylvester Lee Carpenter of Columbus, Georgia.

The winning numbers were 3-6-22-26-28.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 