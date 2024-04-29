Jim Allen’s Jacey Taylor In The Running For Reader’s Digest ‘America’s Favorite Teacher’

A Jim Allen Elementary School third grade teacher is just steps away from being named “America’s Favorite Teacher” by the magazine Reader’s Digest.

Jacey Taylor is in fifth place in the group for the Reader’s Digest contest that will award the winner $25,000 and a trip to Hawaii.

“I show up every day, and do my best, but falter often. I put my kids first and do all I can to support them and show them they’re loved,” she said.

If she wins the contest, she plans to use the $25,000 to pay down student loan debt and invest her in classroom.

To vote for Taylor, click or tap here. Individuals can vote once per 24 hours for free. Additional votes are available with a donation to DTCare, a 501(c)(3) charity that supports the group Teach for America.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.