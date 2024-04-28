EREC Holds 85th Annual Meeting (With Photo Gallery)

Escambia River Electric Cooperative members held their 85th annual meeting Saturday at Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill.

Dozens of door prizes were awarded, most of them electric, and one lucky member won the grand prize of a $500 credit on their electric bill.

Members met in a business session after voting on board members. Ernie Hester and James Earl Hall were reelected to the board of trustees for Escambia County. For Santa Rosa County, Philip Marshall was elected to the board for the first time. A total of 758 votes were cast in person and absentee.

Northview High School senior Maggie Rose Godwin and Central School senior Anna Marie Hernandez were recognized as winners of the annual Herman D. Johnson Scholarships, providing each of them with $1,000 per year for four years of college.

Lelia Mason from Northview High School and Tucker Nowling from Jay High School were recognized as recipients of the first-ever EREC Trade/Vocational Scholarship for $1,000 each per year. Nowling plants to become an electrical lineman after trade school.

EREC was formed in 1939 with 88 members in their first month. The cooperative now serves about 12,770 members in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with 1,800 miles of energized line and has 1,600 water meters in Escambia County.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.