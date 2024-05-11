Reminder: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Is Saturday

Letter carriers to pick up tons of much-needed food donations at mailboxes across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this Saturday, May 11, as part of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Residents can participate by leaving non-perishable food donations at their mailboxes on Saturday for letter carriers to collect. Bags for the donations were previously delivered, but any bag can be used.

“People right here in our Northwest Florida community – your neighbors and mine – are struggling every day to put food on the table. They do not have enough money to pay their bills and buy healthy groceries for their families,” said DeDe Flounlacker, Executive Director of Manna Food Pantries. “The Stamp Out Hunger food drive makes it possible for Manna and many of the area’s food pantries to feed thousands of children, senior citizens, veterans, families, and individuals in need in the months to come.”

Suggested healthy, non-perishable food items include canned fruit in 100% juice, canned mixed vegetables, canned chicken, canned tuna, dry breakfast items (oatmeal, whole-grain cereal), peanut butter, and/or dry beans. Residents should not donate items in glass containers or items that have been opened or homemade.

Donations will benefit local food banks and pantries in both counties, helping to ensure that families in need have access to nutritious food. Locally collected food donations will assist individuals and families served by Manna Food Pantries, Feeding the Gulf Coast, ACTS Ministries, We Care Ministries, and Warrington Emergency Aid Center.

“We are grateful to the National Association of Letter Carriers and our community for their support through this annual food drive. As our largest single food drive of the year, Stamp Out Hunger is deeply impactful for our one in seven neighbors, including 1 in 5 children right here in Northwest Florida who face the challenge of hunger,” says Michael Ledger, President & CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “Partnerships and community support like this food drive made it possible for Feeding the Gulf Coast to distribute more than 5.7 million meals into Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties in 2023. As we continue to see an increase in hardworking families and individuals, children, and seniors facing hunger, we are hopeful there will be strong community support this year.”

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), is in its 32nd year. It is the largest one-day food drive in the country. Last year Escambia and Santa Rosa letter carriers collected 190,853 pounds of food from generous residents, providing 219,862 healthy meals!