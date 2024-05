Young Child Struck By Vehicle At Century Park

A young child was injured when struck by a vehicle Thursday evening at a Century Park.

The child, who was about a year old, was struck at Showalter Park on Kelly Field Road about 7 p.m.

The child was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.