Northview Lady Chiefs Top Freeport In Regional Semifinal; Holmes County Defeats Jay

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat Freeport 6-2 in the1-1A softball regional semifinals Thursday night in Bratt, and Holmes County beat Jay 4-1.

Northview took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Riley Brooks singled, Kylee Langham walked and Mary Clayton Dawson ground out, each scoring one run.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for Northview, giving up three hits and two runs in five innings, striking out four and walking two. Mikayla McAnally tossed to innings of no-run softball in relief, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out two.

McAnally led the Chiefs at bat, going 2-3. Brooks went 1-3 with two RBIs. Makayla Golson was 1-3 with an RBI and two runs. Langham and Dawson were both 1-2.

“It was a good win; we found a way to scratch out a win,” head coach Amy Holland. “We play better than we played tonight.”

Holland attributed the performance to spending a week off without a game.

“Do I think our girls will rise up? I do. We have a very young team. I have only two seniors on the field, four ninth graders and the rest 10th graders…I do believe that we have a great team. I think we’ll rise up. They really want it; they’re hungry.

But Thursday night was not without its strong points, she said.

“Our defense looked better. Our defense had our pitcher’s back…We had a few good hits that they executed.”

Northview will face Holmes County at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the regional final as they seek the first-ever regional softball championship for Northview.

Holland said the Lady Chiefs will be ready.

“I think Tuesday night you’ll see a different team.”

