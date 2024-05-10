Tate Lady Aggies Fall In Regional Quarterfinal Road Game

In the Region 1-6A softball quarterfinals, the Tate Lady Aggies fell to the Hagerty Huskies 15-0 Thursday night on the road in Oviedo, Florida, just northeast of Orlando.

The Huskies jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and the Aggies just could not recover.

Jordan Smith took the loss in the circle for Tate, giving up 10 runs and seven hits in one inning while walking four and striking out none. Kate Balagbagan went for two and a third innings, surrendering five hits and five runs while striking out three and walking one.

The Lady Aggies had no on the night as their season ended with an overall record of 15-12.

In other local Region 1-6A softball quarterfinal action the top seed bet the Oviedo Lions 12-2 to advance to the regional semifinals against No. 4 Niceville Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Pace.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.