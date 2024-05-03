EREC Reports 75% Without Power; Restoration May Take Days

About 75% of all Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers were without power as of just before 10 a.m. Friday, and it may be days before power is fully restored.

EREC reported 3,216 members without power in Escambia County and 7,589 in Santa Rosa County.

“We have lots of broken poles. It will be days,” EREC CEO Ryan Campbell told NorthEscambia.com. He said crews of about 100 people were on the way to help local linemen restore power. Some of those extra workers won’t arrive until Friday night.

Updates will be posted as available.

Pictured: Snapped and downed power poles on Highway 97 and North Highway 99 near Walnut Hill Friday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.