Saturday Weather Will Be Just Perfect

May 11, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

