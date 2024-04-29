Scattered Showers And Storms Monday Afternoon, Night

April 29, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

