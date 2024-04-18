Mickey Hubbard Parker

Mickey Hubbard Parker, 70, of Lake View, Alabama, passed away on April 15, 2024. He was born and raised in Atmore, Alabama and worked at the Atmore Municipal Airport for 45 years as an ag pilot, mechanic, and manager. Mickey enjoyed fishing, baking, woodworking and watching his grandson play baseball and was known for his sense of humor and caring personality.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Roy (Buck) and Evelyn Parker, and his brothers, Billy Roy Parker and Mike Parker. He was survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue Parker; his daughter, Amanda Brown (Noah); his brother, Mark Parker, and one grandson, Parker Brown. Additional survivors include his nieces and nephews; Julie Luker, Katie Delafosse, Jake Parker, Jesie Cordell, Quinton (Squeaky) Parker, Deanne Escobar, David Parslow, Margaret Swisher, Justin Davis, Cody Davis, and Kaitlyn Steege; and sixteen great-nieces and nephews.

Services for Mickey Parker will be held Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2:00pm at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home with visitation starting at 12:00pm for the family and 12:30pm until service time at 2pm for friends. Mickey will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Pilots for Christ, which can be made on their website at www.pilotsforchrist.net or their Facebook page.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.