Charles Edward Barton

Charles Edward Barton, 83, of Molino, Florida, passed away April 21, 2024. He was born in Greenville, Alabama on July 29, 1940 to Willard and Lenora Barton. He was married to Jean Barton for 60 years. Charles worked in the paper making industry at St. Regis and Champion. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church, and had a passion for freshwater fishing, gardening, camping, and serving others.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Barton; father, Willard Barton; and mother, Lenora Barton.

He is survived by his daughter, Renae Roberson (Jerry); grandson, Jarred Roberson (Bridget Floyd); brothers, Roy Barton (Judy) and James Barton (LaRelda); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highland Baptist Church Cemetery Fund (6240 HWY 95A North, Molino, FL 32577).

Services for Charles Edward Barton will be held Friday, April 26, 2024 at Highland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by the service at 12:00 noon. Reverend Jerry Roberson will be officiating. Charles will be laid to rest at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.