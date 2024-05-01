Wanted Suspect Captured In The Woods In Century

After a second day of searching, authorities have captured a wanted suspect that was hiding in the woods in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Christopher George Pace has outstanding felony warrants for arson, trespassing with property damage and resisting arrest without violence. Two additional counts of resisting were added.

He evaded capture Monday during a manhunt involving dozens of law enforcement officers, police K-9 units and a drone. He was also the focus of another manhunt on March 18.

The ECSO and K-9s from the Century Correctional Institution captured Pace without incident Wednesday morning in a wooded area off Pleasant Hill Road.

Pate’s prior convictions in Escambia County include first degree petit theft, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

NorthEscambia.com photos and photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.