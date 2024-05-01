Tate Falls To Gulf Breeze 2-1 In District Semifinals

The Tate Aggies lost on an extra inning walk-off 2-1 to Gulf Breeze in the District 1-6A semi-finals at Pace.

A solo home run from senior Bray Touchstone put the Aggies on the board in the top of the first. Ketch King went 3-5, and Conner Hassell was 2-5. Touchstone and Clif Quiggins each drove in a run.

Tate’s Neal Crook surrendered five hits and two unearned runs. Zane Warrington went two innings on the hill, giving up one run and four hits, striking out none and walking three.

Tate’s season ended at 11-14.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.