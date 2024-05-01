Free Dog And Cat Adoptions At The Escambia Animal Shelter Until May 15

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare har partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event until Wednesday, May 15.

Adoptions for all cats and dogs one year or older will be free. Puppies will be available for $50 and kittens will be available for $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. View all adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center on 24petconnect.com.

“We are so excited to participate in the Bissell adoption event again,” said Escambia County Director for the Department of Animal Welfare John Robinson. “These events provide us with an opportunity to allow our community to see all of the wonderful dogs and cats that we currently have available at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. We encourage you to come visit us over these next two weeks and meet our amazing animals who are ready to be part of a family.”

“We have over 200 pets available for adoption, and our team understands it can be overwhelming to walk through the kennels if you don’t know what you’re looking for,” said Robinson. “We’re here to help with the entire process. Let us make it easy for you to complete your family by helping you find the perfect pet.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m