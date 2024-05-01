Two Century Correctional Inmates Assaulted Officers, FDC Says

Two Century Correctional Institution inmates assaulted correctional officers recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Officials said:

Inmate Brian Moore, 46, assaulted a correctional officer by grabbing the officer’s hands. Moore (pictured left) was serving five years out of Volusia County for fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery, and felony battery.

Inmate Daurell Dorsett, 31, assaulted a correctional officer by pushing the officer. Dorsett (pictured right) was serving a 25-year sentence following a Miami-Dade conviction for robbery with a deadly weapon attempted felony murder, burglary of an occupied dwelling, armed burglary along with additional burglary and attempted murder charges.

FDC said both incidents were captured on camera.