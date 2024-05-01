Northview Baseball, Softball Win At Semis, Head To Championship Games

Northview 11, Central 1

The Northview Chiefs beat Central 11-1 Tuesday night in the District 1-1A semi-finals.

Jase Portwood tossed a two hitter, striking out eight and walking one in seven innings.

Dane King went 3-4 with four RBIs, and Portwood was 1-3 with three RBIs to lead the Chiefs at the plate. Jayden White and Brady Smith each added two hits.

Northview will take on Jay at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bratt for the district championship.

Northview Lady Chiefs 16, Paxton 0

The Northview Lady Chief shut out the Paxton Bobcats 16-0 Tuesday night in the District 1-1A semi-finals.

Makayla McAnally tossed a no-hitter and recorded 10 strikeouts in four innings.

Jamison Gilman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Bailey Burkette, Jamison Gilman, Riley Brooks and McAnally each had two hits. Brooks and Gilman both drove in three runs.

Northview advances to the district championship game against Jay at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central High School.

