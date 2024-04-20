Jake Thompson Overcomes Tough Start In Blue Wahoos Comeback Win



by Bill Vilona

Jake Thompson had just returned this week from the injured list and three at-bats into Friday’s game, things weren’t going so well.

But then he made something special happen.

Thompson met a two-strike pitch and delivered a game-tying single in the eighth inning that led to the Blue Wahoos 5-4 comeback win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, igniting an extended roar from a capacity crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was followed by relief pitcher Austin Roberts slamming the door in the ninth inning as he’s done in all four save opportunities this season with a stellar finish. The Blue Wahoos had trailed 4-0 into the fifth inning when chipping away at the deficit.

“To start the game off, I was 0-for-3 and it wasn’t pretty,” said Thompson, who was signed by the Miami Marlins in 2022 as a free agent following his collegiate career at Oklahoma State. “Had the bases loaded and (hit into) douple play and had two strikeouts. I wasn’t seeing the ball the best.

“But I knew I was going to have an important at-bat at the end, so I stayed locked in, stayed positive, was up cheering everybody on, having fun that we were coming back.

“There was a game my first year (in professional baseball) when I was in Jupiter (2022). I was like 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and then hit a go-ahead homer late in the eighth and it was like everyone forgot about it (early game struggles) except my mom. I got a text from her and goes, ‘At least you finally touched it.’

“That just made me relax and laugh a little bit. It’s like, I’ve done that before and been able to come through when I had the opportunity.”

The win evened the series for the Blue Wahoos (6-7) against the Trash Pandas (7-6), the Los Angeles Angels affiliate.

A perfect evening and filled seating bowl Friday included Pensacola’s Bubba Watson, the two-time former Masters champion who attended with his two children, and Miami Marlins assistant general manager Gabe Kapler, a former 14-year major league veteran and San Francisco Giants manager.

The Trash Pandas produced three runs in the second inning off Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer, then added another run in the fourth.

But the Blue Wahoos got back into the game when Javier Sanoja launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning. They trimmed the decifict to 4-3 after Dalvy Rosario tripled.

In the eighth, Jacob Berry led off with a double. He scored on Thompson’s single. With Thompson at second. Shane Sasaki produced a textbook bunt single that sent Thompson to third and runners on the corners.

Sean Roby then laced a pitch 114 mph off his bat that was hit so hard in caused the centerfielder to fall after catching the ball and Thompson scored the go-ahead run with ease.

“That eighth inning, that was team baseball executed perfectly,” Thompson said. “Beautiful line drive up the middle to center and gosh, since you were 10-years-old, that’s how you’re taught to score runs.”

The series will continue Saturday with M.D. Johnson on the mound. A limited number of tickets are still available.

GAME NOTABLES

Blue Wahoos players passed on T-shirts to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of game sponsor Woodlands Medical Specialist.

Cassi McGee, teacher of the year in Escambia County, was honored before the game by leading a parade of fellow teachers who received awards and Magee threw out a first pitch.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.