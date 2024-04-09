Escambia County Schools To Be Closed Wednesday Due To Weather Threat

All Escambia County (FL) public schools and district offices will be closed, and all extra-curricular activities canceled on Wednesday, April 10, due to the threat of possible severe weather.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather moving through the area mid-day Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for high winds in certain portions of the county which could impact bus travel, , and bring severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash flooding. In an abundance of caution, all schools and district offices will be closed and all extra-curricular activities canceled.

“We anticipate normal district operations will resume on Thursday, April 11,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff.”

All Escambia County school in Alabama will be released at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. All extra-curricular activities including games and practices will be cancelled or rescheduled.