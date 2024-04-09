Mostly Cloudy Tuesday; Storms Possible For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.