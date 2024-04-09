Mostly Cloudy Tuesday; Storms Possible For Wednesday

April 9, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 