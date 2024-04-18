Clouds And Warm Into The Weekend; Chance Of Sunday Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.