Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing Metal From Church During Service Hours

A Cantonment man was charged with a felony after allegedly stealing metal from a church during church service hours.

Gerard Dominic Patti, 46, was charged with grand theft. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Patti stole metal gutters left over following a remodel from outside the back of the Apostolic Global Church at 4317 North Palafox Street, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. According to an arrest report, Patti and his blue Ford F150 were captured on surveillance video. Deputies believe the metal was later sold for scrap.