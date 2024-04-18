Boil Water Notice Issued For Portion Of, West Roberts, Stallion Road Areas

Due to a broken four-inch water main, ECUA has issued a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of an area off West Roberts Road.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Specifically, the boil water notice includes:

885 W.Roberts Rd.

2641~2708 Stallion Rd.

2666~2906 Monica Ln.

895 Colt Ln.

2822- 2849 Pierce Rd.

Residents located in the specified boil water notice area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours, and the notice will be rescinded at that time.

ECUA crews have completed the repairs and flushed out the lines. Residents within the area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for assistance.