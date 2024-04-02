Two Stabbed Outside Atmore Tractor Supply Company Store

April 23, 2024

Two people were stabbed Tuesday afternoon outside the Tractor Supply Company store in Atmore.

It happened about 12:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply on Lindberg Avenue.

“Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses to determine what happened and there is no danger to the public,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

For additional photos from the scene shortly after the double stabbing, clik here.

One of the victims reportedly ran to the store after being stabbed.

Both were airlifted to area trauma centers, McMann said. An update on their conditions was not available.

Investigators were seen searching two vehicles for evidence in the parking lot related to the incident.

Across the street, Escambia County High School was placed into a “secure perimeter lockdown”, according to the school.

“The safety and security of our Team Members and customers is our top priority. We immediately alerted the appropriate authorities about this incident, and will continue to work closely with them on this matter for any support we can provide. Our thoughts go out to those affected by this most unfortunate situation,” Tractor Supply Director of Public Relations Tricia Whittemore told NorthEscambia.com.

Further details have not been released as the investigation continues.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

