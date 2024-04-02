Convicted Felon Facing Charges After Shooting Himself In The Foot In Bratt, Tossing Gun, ECSO Says

A convicted felon is facing charges after shooting himself in the foot at a home in Bratt and then tossing the gun, according to authorities.

Austin Lane Mosley, 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of evidence.

On January 16, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting victim at a home in the 6000 block of Morton Road. That’s where they found Mosley in the living room with a gunshot wound to his right foot.

He first told deputies that he had been shot by someone before running to his mother’s residence where he told her to call 911. He would not describe the firearm or how and where the incident occurred, according to an arrest report. He later told deputies that the shooting happened at Travis Nelson Park on Highway 4 before saying it occurred at Still Bridge before changing his story to state it happened in the backyard, the report states.

His mother told deputies Morris was on the phone arguing with a woman in the backyard and told her that he would kill himself before she heard a gunshot, the report states.

Mosley was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Deputies searched Travis Nelson Park and the area of Still Bridge but were unable to locate a firearm.

The ECSO said Mosley eventually admitted to shooting himself in the foot before throwing away the firearm to prevent it from being collected as evidence.

Mosley was also charged with aggravated battery when the offender knew or should have known that the victim was pregnant for allegedly slapping his girlfriend across the face in February at a residence on Hecker Road in Century.

Mosley remained in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning with bond set at $22,500.