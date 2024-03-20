Sunny And About 70 For Your Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

