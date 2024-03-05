It’s Super Tuesday, But Florida Won’t Vote For Two More Weeks

Today is Super Tuesday, when voters in 16 states and one territory will make their voices heard. But Florida won’t vote for two more weeks.

The Florida Presidential Election year starts with a preference primary, where partisan voters in Florida will decide their presidential candidate nominee on March 19.

Florida has a closed primary election. There will only be a Republican primary this year. The Florida Democratic Party has already chosenPresident Joe Biden as their candidate for the November ballot.

Florida’s presidential preference primary is held on the third Tuesday in March. This year, the presidential preference primary is March 19, 2024 with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For the primary, the deadline to register to vote or to update party affiliation was February 20.

The vote-by-mail ballot request deadline is March 7.

Other big election dates this year in Florida are the primary election on August 20 and the general election on November 5.