Century Owes FDOT Over A Half Million Dollars For Highway 29 Utility Relocation

Relocating utilities for a current Highway 29 construction project will cost the Town of Center over a half million dollars over the next 15 years.

A $4.7 million Florida Department of Transportation safety project to resurface Highway 29 between Henry and Cottage streets began in January 2023. FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

While the Highway 29 project is a state project, the Town of Century was required to relocate water, sewer and natural gas lines at the town’s expense.

In August 2022, it was estimated that the total cost would be $264,772.83, with the town making payments over a decade.

Now that the utility relocation is nearing completion, the new total is $554,964.

The town council this week authorized Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. to sign a 15-year promissory note with FDOT for the full amount.

The entire project is expected to be completed later this year.

Pictured: Work on Highway 29 in Century as seen Thursday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.