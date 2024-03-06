Becoming Sunny And Warm Wednesday, Rain By Friday

March 6, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

