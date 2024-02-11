Rain Sunday; Strong To Severe Storms Possible Sunday Night Into Monday

February 11, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

There is a Slight Risk of severe storms mainly forSunday evening through Monday morning. The primary concern is damaging winds, although hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Sunday: A hance of showers and thunderstorms, sowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. High near 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

