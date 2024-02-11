PNS Transforms Into Pensacola Intergalactic Airport

Pensacola International Airport has partnered with Pensacon for its annual transformation into Pensacola Intergalactic Airport, assuming the temporary name and stellar decor to commemorate the 2024 Pensacon convention scheduled for Feb. 23-25.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced the temporary change renaming the airport Pensacola Intergalactic Airport. The signage throughout the terminal highlights iconic comic and science fiction characters and welcome messages.

“Our relationship with the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport has been such a wonderful way to not only promote Pensacon, but also show travelers how great our city is in supporting events like ours. Each year, our celebrity guests are impressed when they come off the plane and feel like they are already immersed in Pensacon,” Pensacon CEO Mike Ensley said.

Pensacon attracts tens of thousands of fans to downtown Pensacola each year. Pensacon had a more than $3.8 million in economic impact in 2023. Now entering its 11th year, Pensacon has had a cumulative economic impact of more than $28 million since its first convention in 2014. Economic impact numbers are provided by Visit Pensacola research.