Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 City of Pensacola Krewe Lafitte Mardi Gras Parade – Motorists will encounter east and westbound lane closure between A Street and Tarragona Street Friday, Feb. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the Krewe Lafitte Mardi Gras Parade.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter nighttime alternating lane closures, between I-10 and Davis Highway, Sunday, Feb. 11 through Thursday, Feb. 15, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. A pilot vehicle will be guide drivers through the work zone.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures and intermittent nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 16 as crews perform concrete and striping work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – Drivers are reminded that the new traffic signal at the Mobile Highway-Klondike Road intersection will change from flash-mode to fully operational on Monday, Feb. 12. In addition, drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Sunday, Feb. 11 through Thursday, Feb. 15, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard. Intermittent lane closures near the North Palafox Street/Pace Boulevard/Massachusetts Avenue intersection nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts:

U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway) Routine Maintenance from Mustang Street to Commander Harvey Lane – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb. 12 through Friday, March 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for sidewalk operations.

U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway) Routine Maintenance from Mustang Street to Commander Harvey Lane – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb. 12 through Friday, March 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for sidewalk operations.

U.S. 90 (East Cervantes Street) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance from North Davis Highway to North 14th Avenue – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Monday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine underground utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:
Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.
Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 16, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed nightly Monday, Feb. 12 through Thursday, Feb. 15, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

I-10 Westbound at Blackwater River Resurfacing – Next week, drivers will encounter a 36-hour I-10 westbound outside lane closure, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (exit 28) to the Blackwater River Bridge eastern approach. The I-10 westbound outside lane will be closed beginning 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12. and will reopen to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. The I-10 westbound inside lane will remain open. Additionally, drivers will encounter intermittent I-10 westbound outside lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (exit 28) to the Blackwater River Bridge eastern approach, Thursday, Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. These lane closures are required for bridge end slab replacement. Drivers are reminded the I-10 westbound travel lanes are currently shifted slightly toward the center of the roadway. The shift is expected to remain in place through the end of the month.

S.R. 89 Resurfacing from North of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 (Spanish Trail) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures, between S.R. 87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.