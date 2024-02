Escambia Westgate’s Very Special Mardi Gras Parade (With Photo Gallery)

A very special Mardi Gras parade was held Friday morning for the special needs students of Escambia Westgate School.

With plenty of beads, trinkets and smiles, the parade rolled through the school parking lot for students that might not otherwise be able to attend a regular Mardi Gras parade.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos courtesy for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.