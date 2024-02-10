Chance Of Showers Through Sunday

February 10, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

