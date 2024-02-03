Driver Arrested After Fatal Escambia County Motorcycle Crash

February 21, 2024

A driver was arrested after a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old motorcyclist Tuesday night in Escambia County.

Byron Pineda, 33, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked. He was booked into Escambia County Jail late Tuesday night where records show he is also wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Aout 6:13 Tuesday night, Pineda was traveling north on New Warrington Road in the outside lane as a 21-year-old Pensacola man on a motorcycle was also traveling north on New Warrington Road in the inside lane.

FHP states Pineda “failed to safely change lanes” in his car and merged in front of the motorcyclist, colliding with the motorcycle and knocking the rider into the median.

Written by William Reynolds 

 