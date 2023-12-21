Sunny Thursday; Rain Returns By Christmas Eve

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Christmas Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.