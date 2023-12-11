Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297) - Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Sunday, Dec. 10 through Thursday, Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime and nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 as crews perform signing and pavement marking work.

C.R. 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through the end of the year as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Quintette Road – resurfacing from Highway 95A to the Santa Rosa County line begins Monday, December 11.

– C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through the end of the year as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4. Quintette Road – resurfacing from Highway 95A to the Santa Rosa County line begins Monday, December 11.

– resurfacing from Highway 95A to the Santa Rosa County line begins Monday, December 11. Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway - Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted.

S.R. 296 (Brent Lane) Routine Maintenance from North Davis Highway to Evergreen Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures Tuesday, Dec 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance on sewer main.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Davis Highway Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Thursday, Dec. 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Drivers may encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures Tuesday, Dec 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance on sewer main. I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Davis Highway Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Thursday, Dec. 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:
Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.
Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 15, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may encounter intermittent S.R. 87 southbound lane closures, between Technology Avenue and Hickory Hammock Road, Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for turn lane construction.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may encounter intermittent S.R. 87 southbound lane closures, between Technology Avenue and Hickory Hammock Road, Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for turn lane construction.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.