East Quinette Road Resurfacing Project Begins Monday In Escambia County; Expect Possible Delays

A resurfacing project on East Quintette Road is set to begin Monday.

The Escambia County Engineering Department will resurface East Quintette Road from Highway 95A to the Santa Rosa County line.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone. Traffic delays are possible due to increased traffic volume, and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.