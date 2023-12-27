FWC Charges Bratt Felon For Hunting With A Rifle

State authorities have filed multiple charges against a Bratt man allegedly caught in the woods hunting with a rifle.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy watched Clemmons get out of a vehicle and pull a rifle before walking into a wooded area.

Donald David Clemmons, 61, was charged by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with possession of a firearm, marijuana possession and violating a domestic violence injunction.

The information was passed along to a FWC officer who arrived at the scene on Highway 4 near C.W. Caraway Road in Bratt and verified that Clemmons was a convicted felon with an active domestic violence injunction. Officers made contact with Clemmons who admitted he was hunting and left the firearm in the woods, according to an arrest report.

The firearm was recovered and identified as a Savage Axis XP 6.5 Creedmoor Bolt Action rifle, the report continues. Clemmons also admitted to having two joints in his cigarette pack, the report states.

Clemmons remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning without bond.