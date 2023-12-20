Chilly Wednesday, Rain In The Forecast By Christmas

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Christmas Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.