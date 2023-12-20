Chilly Wednesday, Rain In The Forecast By Christmas

December 20, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Christmas Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 