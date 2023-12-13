Century Hire Conslulting Company At $7,500 A Month As ‘City Manager’
The Town of Century has hired a consulting company to act as a city manager for $7,500 per month to help Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. run the town.
The contract with Local Government Consulting Group of West Palm Beach, is effective for up to six months, plus any renewals. The town can terminate the contract with 15 days notice, or the consultant can terminate with 30 days written notice. Howard Brown, Jr., is the principal of the company, but the contract allows managing members Erin Connelly and Cheryl Harrison-Lee to work with the town.
The town accepted the city manager proposal after newly appointed Century interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. told the council that he would need help to properly run the town.
“I know that I am in over my head, but I don’t want the town of Century to suffer due to my lack of experience in this position,” Gomez told his town council a few minutes after he was sworn in in late August.
Months ago, Gomez asked the town council to consider contracting with consultant Robert Thompson of DeFuniak Springs, who he said was recommended by the Florida League of Cities. However, Thompson later accepted a job in Arkansas.
Gomez introduced Brown during a council meeting in November, telling the council that it was critical that quick action be taken to bring a town manager on board. He then pushed for a short-notice special meeting, less than 48 hours later, in order to hire Brown, but a contract was first developed by the town’s attorney.
Howard’s proposal states that he “has served as a City Manager with a national perspective, having successfully managed municipalities across the country.” and “My municipal government experience spans a diverse range of communities, including urban, rural, and suburban areas,”. His experience included village manager in Indiantown, Florida, city manager in Bell, CA, Muskogee, OK, and of Opa-Locka, FL.
Under the contract, the consultants scope of services includes:
- Attendance at Meetings of the Town Council. Consultant shall attend in-person all meetings of the Town Council.
- Operational Analysis: Consultant shall evaluate Town operations and provide strategic recommendations to enhance service delivery efficiency under the direction of the Town Mayor or designee.
- Financial Management: Consultant shall advise on budgeting, financial planning, and fiscal management to ensure sustainable town finances, as directed by the Town Council.
- Economic Development: Consultant shall formulate economic development strategies to drive business growth and employment, in collaboration with the Town Mayor and Council.
- Community Engagement: Consultant shall design and execute initiatives for community involvement, ensuring alignment with the Mayor’s vision and Council’s directives.
- Strategic Planning: Consultant shall create a strategic plan, working closely with the Town Mayor, designee, and the Town Council to encapsulate the Town’s long-term objectives.
- Policy Development: Consultant shall assist in crafting policies and administrative procedures in response to the Town Council’s legislative goals.
- Staff Development: Consultant shall conduct training programs for town staff as directed by the Town Mayor or designee.
- Legislative Support: Consultant shall provide expert advice on compliance with legislative and regulatory requirements as requested by the Town Mayor or Town Council.
- Project Management: Consultant shall manage specific projects as assigned by the Town Mayor or designee, with oversight from the Town Council, to ensure successful implementation.
- Performance Metrics: Consultant shall develop and maintain performance metrics, reporting to the Town Mayor or designee and Town Council on the progress and effectiveness of Town services.
