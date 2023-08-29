Gomez Appointed Interim Century Mayor; Special Election Set For Mayor And Council Seat

The Town of Century has a newly appointed interim mayor for the next few months.

Council president Luis Gomez, Jr. was appointed Monday night by the town council to replace Ben Boutwell who resigned August 22. He will hold the seat until a replacement is elected. Gomez was forced to resign his council seat in order to accept the interim mayor appointment.

Gomez told his fellow council members that he was interested in the appointment to interim mayor.

“If ya’ll want me to take that seat, I’ll take that seat,” he said prior to the vote. “I am confident that the town will benefit from me being in that seat, and I’ll go from there.”

A motion by Alicia Johnson to appoint Gomez passed 3-1, with Shelisa Abraham voting no and Gomez abstaining. After a several-minute search for a Bible, Gomez raised his left hand and took the oath of office.

All of that set several next steps into motion.

The council has set November 1 as the date for a special election to elect a mayor and a council member. They will be sworn in shortly thereafter and will serve through the first Monday of January 2025. Both offices will also be on the general election ballot in November 2024 for complete four-year terms.

The council opted to wait until a regular meeting on September 19 to fill the seat on the council vacated by Gomez. In the meantime, they are asking any interested and qualified citizen to contact the town hall to express an interest in an appointment.

The four remaining council members voted Dynette Lewis as the new council president and Abraham as the new council vice president.

Pictured top: Luis Gomez, Jr. raises his left hand to take the oath of office as interim Century mayor as his wife holds a Bible. The oath was given by Town Clerk Leslie Howington. Pictured below: Council president Dynette Lewis. Pictured inset: Council member Shelisa Abraham voted against Gomez’s appointment as interim mayor. Pictured below: About a dozen people, mostly town residents and employees, attended the Monday meeting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.