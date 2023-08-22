BREAKING: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell Resigns Effective Immediately
August 22, 2023
Century Mayor Ben Boutwell resigned Tuesday afternoon effective immediately.
In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the supervisor of elections and the town clerk, Boutwell said, “I take great pride in the accomplishments that your administration has worked with me to accomplish for Century, specifically Representative Michelle Salzman, Senator Doug Broxson and Commissioner Steven Barry. Together we have secured over $25 million to improve the infrastructure and quality of life for Town citizens.”
“My thoughts and prayers will continue to be focused on the Town and its citizens,” Boutwell concluded.
During a council meeting on August 15, Boutwell walked out of a town council meeting Tuesday night saying that he would submit his resignation the following morning but then said he was staying on.
Council member Dynette Lewis questioned what she termed the mistreatment of employees. She also questioned why one employee was not paid more while being trained how to do a different task.
Boutwell said some employees were simply being cross-trained to do different jobs because, he said, there’s often no one else on the small staff able to perform a job when an employee is out.
“I’ll tell you what, if this is what you want, I’ll resign right now,” Boutwell said as the discussion became more intense. “Because you know what, I’ve had enough. All I’m trying to do is best for this town.” He then stood up, walked out of the meeting and went home.
On August 16 he said, “I need to put that offer aside and press on. I have an obligation to the citizens who voted for me to see my term through and continue to do the best I can for our town”.
Comments
This is horrible news, the only person with any common sense is now gone. Maybe the State will step in now, that is the only hope for ghetto know as Century.
In regards to the cross training issue… is it not standard practice to be cross trained? That does not mean you are absorbing additional work, only that you can do the job if an emergency arises. The workload does not suddenly increase due to training. You are just gaining a new skill to use if/when needed.
Surely, should the job require more work on a consistent basis, you would be compensated as such. Most offices function like this. Training does not automatically equal increased workload. I’m honestly confused what the initial issue was here.
What an absolute shame.
Ben, I understand your decision. It’s a huge loss for the town, but I understand.
I have been a resident for almost a decade and the only real improvements I’ve seen have happened under your watch. I’ve questioned the integrity and competence of most of our council throughout the years, but you seemed to always have what was best for the town in mind and were the only one to think things through.
Thank you for the attempt to fix a broken system. Your loss will be felt. I wish you success wherever you end up.
Ben was a true leader for Century! $25 million in grants from the state, the first in over a decade to lure a business to the industrial park, a man that stood for an loves Century.
Now what? Looks like we are headed for the lifeboats. Don”t be late. The ship is sinking fast.
The one complaining is centurys biggest problem.
I know its crazy…but maybe hire more people so your office is adequately staffed in the event someone is out of the office??
Frank… Yeah… “Cross training is normal” … when you are cross training someone to take on an additional role/responsibilities. This usually comes with a promotion.. or at minimal a pay increase. More work = More responsibilities = more pay.
Corporations are getting very used to adding more work but not pay on employees plates. If he expected to add more responsibilities on to an individual then he will need to pay them for their time.
If you think being given more work but not a pay increase is acceptable then you have been brainwashed into thinking that is ok and it is not. More than likely you have been taken severe advantage of in your work life (or you are comfortable taking advantage of others beneath you.)
If you’re an individual who likes to just take on anything you can and pay doesn’t matter…then great on you! But people are growing way to used to taking advantage of people and not actually paying them for doing more work.
Ohhhhh Ben so sorry to hear this. As a former Century Resident I thank you for all you’ve done and your service to Century. Thank you for helping to promote the arts in Century. God Bless You!
Ben; thanks for your service. Now that you have seen the inner workings of this clown show, maybe you will see the value of getting the legislature to revoke the charter. The few services that Century provides could easily be transferred to whatever entities could better handle them with honesty and integrity. You would be doing the citizens of Century, the residents of North Escambia, and the State of Florida a great service by leading a Revoke the Charter Movement. I am sure you would find some eager helpers if you undertake such a project. Good Luck in all your endeavors .
Well the only good thing Century had going for it resigned over cross training complaints. Something that not only helps the town but the Employees as well.
Thank you Ben for your service and hours spent trying to do good things for the town.
This is horrible. Ben Boutwell was the best thing to happen to that city in decades. Dynette Lewis must go! Cross training is completely normal and expected!