BREAKING: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell Resigns Effective Immediately

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell resigned Tuesday afternoon effective immediately.

In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the supervisor of elections and the town clerk, Boutwell said, “I take great pride in the accomplishments that your administration has worked with me to accomplish for Century, specifically Representative Michelle Salzman, Senator Doug Broxson and Commissioner Steven Barry. Together we have secured over $25 million to improve the infrastructure and quality of life for Town citizens.”

“My thoughts and prayers will continue to be focused on the Town and its citizens,” Boutwell concluded.

During a council meeting on August 15, Boutwell walked out of a town council meeting Tuesday night saying that he would submit his resignation the following morning but then said he was staying on.

Council member Dynette Lewis questioned what she termed the mistreatment of employees. She also questioned why one employee was not paid more while being trained how to do a different task.

Boutwell said some employees were simply being cross-trained to do different jobs because, he said, there’s often no one else on the small staff able to perform a job when an employee is out.

“I’ll tell you what, if this is what you want, I’ll resign right now,” Boutwell said as the discussion became more intense. “Because you know what, I’ve had enough. All I’m trying to do is best for this town.” He then stood up, walked out of the meeting and went home.

On August 16 he said, “I need to put that offer aside and press on. I have an obligation to the citizens who voted for me to see my term through and continue to do the best I can for our town”.